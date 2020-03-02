CBP Tests Blockchain Use for Intellectual Property Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is looking into the use of blockchain technology for the security of intellectual property rights. CBP said Friday that the agency is testing an integrated platform to protect the IPR of products imported from the U.S.

Blockchain works to encrypt data for an added layer of security, and CBP intends to use this technology for data exchanges across importers, retailers, manufacturers and IPR owners. The agency used an interoperability approach that allows all participating organizations to externally communicate with unique blockchain platforms, regardless of software differences. This approach helped companies identify technologies that address unique requirements.

“We are excited to be applying these innovative solutions to the protection of intellectual property rights," said James Byram, executive director at CBP’s Trade Transformation Office.