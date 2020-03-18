Charles Richard: USSTRATCOM Moves to Sustain Nuclear Triad

Adm. Charles Richard, who leads U.S. Strategic Command and received a 2020 Wash100 Award, said his group is pursuing efforts to ensure the readiness of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched warheads and bomber aircraft that compose the nuclear triad, DoD News reported Tuesday.

He told reporters that USSTRATCOM aims to make sure that these nuclear assets are effective, secure and safe to use.

The command's efforts to achieve its nuclear readiness goals include taking care of involved personnel. Richard said they are reducing activity in areas that may have been contaminated by a pandemic.

USSTRATCOM will also continue to explore more ways to leverage modern communications technologies for strategic operations, the commander.