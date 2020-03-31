Christopher Krebs Releases Memo on CISA’s ‘Critical Workforce’ Designations

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an advisory list of employment sectors representing essential critical infrastructure workers.

Christopher Krebs, director of CISA and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, released the agency’s guidance on Saturday to help jurisdictions establish essential workforce categories while ensuring continued public health, safety, economic and national security functions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the memo, critical workforce sectors include medical and healthcare, information technology services, telecommunications, food and agriculture, defense and law enforcement, logistics, transportation and public works.

CISA also designates work related to energy provision, water and wastewater management, construction, staffing operations and call centers as critical areas.

The agency notes that other workers are encouraged to work remotely, delay in-person and non-mandatory activities and closely follow updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until normal operations continue.

CISA additionally states that the list is “advisory in nature” rather that a federal standard or directive.