CISA Releases Guidance for Ensuring Cybersecurity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Brenda Marie Rivers March 10, 2020 News

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued its guidance for organizations to help them prepare for infrastructure, cybersecurity and supply-chain threats amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The guidance includes recommended steps for ensuring workplace protection, establishing remote work policies and fortifying cybersecurity for telework operations. CISA also included recommendations for ensuring smooth logistics operations and addressing potential supply-chain slowdowns and disruptions. 

The agency noted that it is “working closely with partners” in efforts to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak and identify containment and mitigation strategies.

"CISA will use its relationships with interagency and industry partners to facilitate greater communication, coordination, prioritization and information-sharing between the private sector and the government," the agency said.

According to the report, organizations should consider deploying virtual private networks, multifactor authentication and firewalls as the outbreak continues and remote employee access becomes more necessary.

