Cyberspace Solarium Commission Seeks State Dept Unit on Cyberspace, Emerging Tech

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission recommends the State Department to appoint an assistant secretary of state responsible for leading efforts related to emerging capabilities and cybersecurity, Fifth Domain reported Wednesday. The Congress-mandated commission plans to issue its 75 recommendations in a report slated for release on March 11.

The recommendations include the establishment of a Bureau for Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies to address concerns that the State Department is not launching more cybersecurity-focused initiatives.

Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., is a member of the commission and said the proposed assistant secretary position would report to the undersecretary of political affairs or deputy secretary of state.

The State Department requested $6 million in its fiscal 2021 budget request for the creation of a cyberspace security and emerging technologies office.