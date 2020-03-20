DataRobot Delivers COVID-19 Platform in Response to Pandemic; Phil Gurbacki Quoted

DataRobot has announced that it will provide the company’s enterprise AI platform free of charge to those interested in using it to help with the COVID-19 virus response effort, DataRobot reported on Friday.

“We hope that by opening up our software to those investigating this pandemic, we will accelerate the pace of research and mitigate the hardships associated with this virus,” Phil Gurbacki, SVP of Product & Customer Experience, DataRobot, said.

DataRobot will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide its COVID-19 response program. The program will supply free access to DataRobot’s automated machine learning and Paxata data preparation solutions to Kaggle competition participants, sponsored by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy for COVID-19 related research.

The company’s enterprise AI platform delivers production-ready machine learning models and enables customers to deploy, monitor and manage them at scale. Through integrating the automated machine learning solution, researchers can automate every step needed to build, deploy and maintain AI capabilities.

DataRobot has preloaded all COVID-19 open research datasets into the data prep environment through DataRobot Paxata Cloud Free. The team has also aggregated 132,000 individual papers into a single dataset to give researchers a jump start.

In addition, the company’s effort will supply researchers with the tools required to conduct modeling related to COVID-19, providing vital information that federal, state and local governments can use to budget resources and take preventative measures.

DataRobot has also contributed to a CDC data science working group around COVID-19, and the company’s data scientists are using the DataRobot platform to make ongoing predictions about which U.S. counties expect to see cases reported.

“We’re inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic,” added Gurbacki.

