DHS Launches Document to Guide Federal Agencies Amid COVID-19

The Department of Homeland Security has released guidance to inform agencies on how to respond against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Nextgov reported Thursday.

DHS' Master Question List features information on COVID-19 and parties that are working to understand the disease. The department developed the document in response to coronavirus-related knowledge gaps that have affected DHS' emergency response activities.

Lloyd Hough, who leads the Hazard Awareness and Characterization Technology Center of DHS' Science and Technology Directorate, said MQL is designed to help officials objectively discuss the issue with available knowledge.

DHS will continue to update the document with new information.