DOE to Allot New Funds for Manufacturing Computing Projects

The Department of Energy is investing $3M in cost-shared projects that aim to support manufacturing processes via computing and modeling approaches.

DOE said Tuesday its High Performance Computing for Manufacturing program seeks to lower the consumption of energy required for materials supply chain activities.

“The High Performance Computing for Manufacturing program allows industry to access advanced computing resources within the DOE National Laboratories to address key manufacturing challenges and strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency.

The department asks interested organizations to collaborate with opportunity zone nonprofits and historically black colleges for the projects.

Each selected project would support work at DOE national laboratories and may receive a maximum of $300K in funds. Industry participants are required to cover at least 20 percent of new project costs, and at least 33.3 percent for follow-on projects.

DOE will accept concept paper submissions through April 21. Webinars on the HPC4Mfg program will take place on March 23 and April 2.