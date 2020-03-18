Fairchild AFB Units Build Maintenance Van for 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

The Fairchild Air Force Base's 92nd Mission Support Group and the 92nd Maintenance Group teamed up to design, build and test a maintenance vehicle for the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

The team modernized a transit van's interior to equip the vehicle with maintenance capacities and potentially augment the efficiency of maintenance crews, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

Robert Waterman, vehicle management flight commander at the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, said the 92nd AMXS observed limiting factors with replacement vans and partnered with the 92nd Mission Support Group to devise approaches that will support their missions.

“Maintenance pointed this out as being a problem, so we geared ourselves towards safety and improving the quality of life for our Airmen and the working conditions that they have by putting this idea into action,” said Waterman.