FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Considers $200M Telehealth Program for Coronavirus

The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) leader plans to invest $200 million in telehealth services for health care providers working to address the COVID-19 pandemic. FCC said Monday that its potential COVID-19 Telehealth Program, endorsed by Chairman Ajit Pai, would help health care providers remotely treat COVID-19 patients with reduced infection risk.

The investment would use the Congress-approved funds to cover the connectivity, telecommunications and equipment needed by providers to perform telehealth activities. The COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act that finances efforts to address the pandemic.

Participants of the program would receive funds continuously until allotments run out or until the pandemic's end.