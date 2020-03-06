FireEye Wins NAVWAR AI Challenge, Securing 100K for 1st Place in AI ATAC; Seth Summersett Quoted

FireEye Endpoint Security has received the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) $100,000 first place prize on the Artificial Intelligence Applications to Autonomous Cybersecurity Challenges (AI ATAC), the company announced on Friday.

“A security analyst’s time is valuable, and very limited. MalwareGuard, our machine learning-based malware detection and prevention engine, was developed by a world-class team of data scientists, combining our unique data with frontline intelligence to enable our clients to focus on the threats that matter,” said Seth Summersett, chief scientist at FireEye.

FireEye Endpoint Security delivered the top ranking performance based on the criteria and cost-benefit framework of the AI ATAC, including accuracy metrics, time to detection in terms of costs lost due to malware and the monetary cost for setup, triage and incident response.

Also, the malware collection used spanned categories likely to be seen in the real-world to produce the most effective evaluation. AI ATAC explored the capability for endpoint security products to incorporate machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models to detect and defeat indicators of compromise from various advanced malware strains.

AI ATAC is managed by Program Executive Office (PEO) for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) and Space System’s Cyber Security Program Office (PMW 130).

FireEye noted that the award marks a milestone in cybersecurity innovation for the Navy. The company has continued to defend against sophisticated threat actors from the Cloud to the Tactical Edge.

An advanced, threat-informed endpoint security solution will serve as the foundation for the next generation of countering cyber warfare and can help meet the complex operational needs of the Navy’s Enterprise, Tactical, and Excepted Networks.

FireEye plans to incorporate its defensive capabilities in its Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Fleet Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs), Systems Command (SYSCOM), Cyber Planning and Response Centers (CPRCs), Afloat and Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs) missions.

“We are honored to be recognized for this innovation and to support the Navy as they continue to hone cyber security solutions that will keep the fleet safe today and into the future,” added Summersett.