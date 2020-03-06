GAO: DoD Yet to Implement All Recommendations on Tech Modernization Program Mgmt

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that the Department of Defense (DoD) addressed four out of 12 of the agency’s recommendations on business systems management as of November 2019.

GAO said in a report published Thursday that it assessed the recommendations it made to DoD from 2012 to 2018 as part of the study. Two of the recommendations focused on ensuring that the department doesn’t invest in too-complex systems, the watchdog noted.

According to the report, DoD’s unimplemented recommendations include those related to integrating information technology architectures, investment management and identification of personnel skills gaps. GAO noted that implementing all of its recommendations is “essential to helping the department achieve compliance with all of the requirements”.