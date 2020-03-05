Gen. Paul Nakasone Prioritizes National Election Security

Gen. Paul Nakasone, who leads U.S. Cyber Command and is a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, considers election security as his priority and said federal agencies are ready to address potential foreign interferences, The Hill reported Wednesday.

He discussed this priority to a panel during a House Armed Services subcommittee hearing that took place Wednesday. The hearing focused on U.S. Cyber Command’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2021. Nakasone said his command and other agencies have been coordinating on election threats, making the 2018 elections seem like a "pickup game" in comparison with Tuesday's primary election.