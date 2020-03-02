George Wilson, President and CEO of ECS Federal, Receives Third Consecutive Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented George Wilson, president and CEO of ECS Federal, his third consecutive Wash100 Award as a part of the 2020 selection.

Executive Mosaic recognizes for leading the drive for innovation in cybersecurity, information technology modernization and emerging technologies in the government contracting (GovCon) sector.

In April, ECS opened a new facility to deliver technology capabilities to support both government and commercial customers against cyber threats. The “Cybersecurity Innovation and Technology Operations Center” in Northern Virginia will house its cyber range and laboratories.

“We made the investment in the CITOC so that our developers and engineers had physical and virtual workspaces to share solutions, foster communities of interest and facilitate research, development, testing and operations of cutting-edge tools in cyber, digital and cloud,” said Wilson.

The company also received a Platinum Technology Partner designation from Attivo Networks as part of a partnership aimed at introducing a deception platform to the government and commercial cybersecurity markets.

“Our focus on machine learning, cybersecurity and innovation is in lockstep with the work being done at Attivo,” said Wilson. “We’re committed to bringing these powerful tools and strategies to our customers.”

Elsewhere, Wilson helped orchestrate a potential four-year, $116 million contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center's defense health IT division to update the Military Health System's information technology infrastructure.

DHS and other government health agencies can seek technical planning, requirements development and system design, production, testing and maintenance support through the ECS-led Federal HIT Infrastructure Service Modernization effort.

“As ECS continues to innovate within the areas of infrastructure service and health information technology, we look forward to serving NIWC and DHA in this critical modernization endeavor,” said Wilson.

Executive Mosaic congratulates ECS Federal and George Wilson on his third consecutive Wash100 Award win. Wilson’s efforts to advance cybersecurity, defense, IT modernization and emerging technology have led to achievement and growth for the company. His influence over the GovCon sector is undeniable.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.