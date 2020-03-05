GSA Centers of Excellence, JAIC Leverage Data to Accelerate DoD AI Adoption; Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, Anil Cheriyan, Bob De Luca Quoted

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) have announced new innovations to leverage data as a strategic asset and advance AI across the DoD, through the Centers of Excellence (CoE) collaboration, the administration announced on Thursday.

"This next step paves the way for the DoD to improve how we manage and leverage data as a strategic asset," said Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. "We appreciate the CoE's commitment to creating a collaborative environment that enables solutions for broader AI governance, technology acquisition strategies, and scaling AI solutions through the Joint Common Foundation."

JAIC stakeholders and CoE members have engaged in a series of human-centered design workshops to determine essential roles and responsibilities for managing data assets. The determination will shape a flexible governance framework to manage data holdings, including cybersecurity, healthcare, predictive maintenance and business automation.

“The CoE model gives us an opportunity to share experience gained from industry and federal partners with the JAIC, building on the successes of organizations that have come before us,” said TTS director Anil Cheriyan. “The AI journey is one we are taking together and it’s essential to get the fundamentals right. We are offering a pathway for agency partners to accelerate their own AI journey.”

Through implementing governance tailored specifically to AI initiatives, the partnership has created an innovative AI stance. The system integrates flexibility and interoperability of an enterprise-wide Joint Common Foundation expedite AI capabilities.

CoE will accelerate IT modernization at federal agencies through securing private sector innovation and government services. It will also centralize the best practices and expertise for holistic transformation.

“In partnership together, the team has achieved significant milestones very quickly,” said CoE Executive Director Bob De Luca.“The efforts of the CoE are amplified by the JAIC’s focus on action and immense commitment to the mission, enabling us to gain momentum to scale AI within the DoD.”

About GSA

The mission of the U.S. General Services Administration is to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across the government. One of GSA’s four strategic goals is to improve the way agencies buy, build and use technology.

About JAIC

The mission of the JAIC is to accelerate the adoption and integration of AI in the Department of Defense to achieve mission impact – at scale. The JAIC serves as the focal point for the execution of the DoD's AI Strategy that supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy (2018). As the DoD center excellence for AI, the JAIC continues to attract the best and brightest people from across government, commercial industry, and academia to carry out its vision to transform the U.S. military through AI.