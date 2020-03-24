Industry Recommends App Security Tech, Multifactor Authentication for Gov’t Telework

Sean Frazier, advisory chief information security officer for federal at Cisco’s Duo Security arm, has said that agencies must implement multifactor authentication approaches to ensure security in telework setups, Fifth Domain reported Monday.

Frazier told the publication that agencies need to deploy “consistent, easy to use” application security tools to ensure constant security at par with personal identity verification cards, which the government uses for physical access. He added that agencies’ technology heads must anticipate employees’ use of their own devices when teleworking.

“If a user is moved to remote status and these basic protections don’t exist, a threat vector will be created,” he noted.

Frazier’s comments come after the Office of Management and Budget issued memos on allowing agency personnel to work remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance recommends agencies to use alternate authentication tools in lieu of PIV cards if they are unable to issue such credentials.