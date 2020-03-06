Jacqueline Janning-Lask Starts Tenure as AFRL Sensors Director

Jacqueline Janning-Lask, a long-time U.S. Air Force member, has begun duties to lead Air Force Research Laboratory's Sensors Directorate. She assumed her new role in January to oversee the development, demonstration and transition of sensor technologies across the Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said Thursday.

Her duties cover intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare and precision engagement systems designed for deployment in air, cyber and space domains.

“There are various missions that the Air Force supports, but to me, there was one overarching goal which was to support the warfighter,” she said.

Janning-Lask began her USAF career in the late 80s as an engineer. She went on take up technical and business leadership roles in the service branch.

“I want to create an environment for limitless growth,” she said about her goal as the directorate's new leader.

The director is also part of the senior executive service.