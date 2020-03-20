Jill Singer, VP of National Security for AT&T’s Global Public Sector, Receives Fifth Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Jill Singer, vice president of National Security for AT&T’s global public sector and GovCon Expert, her fifth Wash100 Award, as a part of the 2020 selection. Executive Mosaic recognizes Singer for her efforts to advance AT&T’s critical missions in technology modernization and advancement. During her time with AT&T, Singer has led the efforts to double the size of the company’s national security portfolio. SInger leadership has led to great success for AT&T, including FirstNet, the nationwide public safety broadband network developed with the First Responder Network Authority, that supported more than 175 missions last year and has a five-year roadmap to expand. For the International Spy Museum, Singer expressed her excitement for the establishment that was opened in May 2019. The 140K-square-foot historical facility at 700 L’Enfant Plaza displays a range of methods and equipment used to obtain information to support human, signals and geospatial intelligence operations. “All of that technology that you’re going to see here, combined with the human brain power, is what we will be bringing to bear as a nation on figuring out what to do about Iran, or any other country,” added Singer. In addition, Jill Singer received Executive Mosaic’s “Chairman Award” in May 2019 for completing her third year as chairman of the Intelligence Leadership Group for Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 program. Executive Mosaic congratulates Jill Singer and AT&T for her 2020 Wash100 Award selection. Her work to develop AT&T’s national security portfolio and advance tech modernization in the federal market have established Singer as a top executive in the government contracting sector. About The Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.