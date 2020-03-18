Deltek
Home / News / John Barsa Named Acting Administrator of USAID

John Barsa Named Acting Administrator of USAID

Nichols Martin March 18, 2020 News

John Barsa
John Barsa

John Barsa, assistant administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, has been assigned to lead USAID as a whole on an acting basis, succeeding Mark Green.

He brings experience in the government, having held roles with the Department of Homeland Security, NASA and the U.S. Army Reserves, the White House said Tuesday.

Barsa's roles with DHS and NASA involved work on partnerships and external engagement. He also served as senior director of business development during his time with General Dynamics Information Technology.

The newly appointed USAID leader replaces Mark Green who will resign this month. Bonnie Glick, USAID's deputy administrator, was initially reported to succeed Green.

Check Also

GAO: 5G Rollout Could Result in Spectrum Mgmt, Cybersecurity Risks

The Government Accountability Office has issued a guidance detailing the potential benefits and challenges of 5G implementation.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved