Julie Dunne, GSA’s Commissioner of Federal Acquisition Service, to Give Keynote Address at Potomac Officers Club’s 2020 Procurement Forum on March 19th

Dunne was named commissioner of the U.S. General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service in Jan. 2020. Dunne oversees the delivery of the more than $65 billion of products, services, and solutions that enable federal agencies to efficiently accomplish their missions while saving taxpayer dollars.

Under her leadership, FAS will continue implementing previously announced plans for consolidating the 24 separate Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) into a single Schedule. MAS Consolidation is one of the four cornerstones of the Federal Marketplace (FMP) strategy, GSA’s plan to modernize and simplify the buying and selling experience for customers, suppliers, and acquisition professionals.

Dunne recently outlined the 2020 version of its Federal Marketplace Strategy detailing revisions in its policies, processes and technologies in Feb. 2020, noting that the agency has begun implementing changes related to the consolidation of multiple-award schedules in solicitations.

Dunne stated that GSA has also deployed robotic process automation in supply chain security efforts, with GSA’s Truman Bot already working on business procedures and automating administrative tasks involving MAS offerings. In addition, GSA has implemented a Prohibited Products Robomod that screens products, equipment and software for potential vulnerabilities.

“Both of these efforts greatly reduce the amount of time our employees spend on repetitive data entry and manual tasks so they can instead spend time negotiating better prices for federal agencies to create taxpayer savings,” Dunne said.

During her keynote address, she will discuss the short term and long term strategies, acquisition innovation initiatives, commercial items acquisition, workforce initiatives, technology modernization and collaboration between government and industry.

In addition to Dunne, the Procurement Forum 2020 will feature two other keynote speakers: Soraya Correa, chief procurement officer with the Department of Homeland Security, and Kim Herrington, acting principal director of Defense Pricing and Contracting with the Department of Defense (DoD).

