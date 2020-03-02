Kenneth Braithwaite Nominated for Navy Secretary Post

President Trump has nominated Kenneth Braithwaite, a more than two-decade veteran of the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve, as the military branch’s new secretary replacing two-time Wash100 Award winner Richard Spencer. The White House said in a notice posted Friday that Braithwaite currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Norway. Trump first announced plans to nominate Braithwaite in November.

Throughout his military career, Braithwaite held various leadership positions and was deployed to Pakistan to serve as strategic communications director in support of the U.S. embassy. He retired from military service in 2011 in the role of vice chief of information for the Navy.

He also served as group senior vice president for Irving, Texas-based healthcare firm Vizient and held executive positions at the Delaware Valley Healthcare Council and Ascension Health.

