Kevin Plexico, SVP of Information Solutions for Deltek, Receives First Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of information solutions for Deltek, his first Wash100 Award as part of the 2020 selection. Executive Mosaic recognizes Plexico for leading Deltek’s team of GovCon analysts and managing GovWin. Plexico leads the largest team of analysts focused on the government contracting industry. He also manages the delivery of GovWin, Deltek’s industry leading government market research and information solution, that provides essential information for more than 5,000 clients. In addition to leading the GovWin IQ team at Deltek, Plexico also leads Deltek’s Specification Content and Specification Writing Services teams of architects, engineers, and editorial professionals. Their efforts deliver MasterSpec – a product of The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the premier master guide construction specification content in the U.S. – as well as Product MasterSpec, and SpecText. Executive Mosaic congratulates Kevin Plexico and Deltek on his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His level of consistency covering GovCon has established him as a top executive in the industry with a success rate that has earned him the most prestigious award in all of government contracting. About The Wash100 The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.