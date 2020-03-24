Deltek
Magellan GPS III Satellite Turned Over to Space Operations Command; Ed Byrne Quoted

Space Operations Command has received control of a GPS satellite designed to boost the accuracy of positioning, navigation and timing information threefold.

Space and Missile Systems Center, now part of the U.S. Space Force, turned the second GPS III space vehicle or GPS III SV02 over to the command, Los Angeles Air Force Base said Tuesday.

GPS III technology also provides bolstered anti-jamming performance, in addition to the accuracy boost.

The Second Space Operations Squadron now manages GPS III SV02 , also known as Magellan, from Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.

“This marks our second transfer of Satellite Control Authority for the GPS III program as we continue to modernize the GPS constellation with more capable and resilient systems,” said Col. Edward Byrne, who leads efforts related to medium Earth orbit space systems.

A United Launch Alliance rocket lifted GPS III SV02 up to space in August 2019.

