Major Stake in Government Executive Media Group Acquired by Growth Catalyst Partners; Peter Goldstone, Scott Peters Quoted

Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP) has partnered with Hanley Wood, former GCP CEO and Peter Goldstone, a B2B information and data veteran, to acquire a controlling stake in Government Executive Media Group (GEMG), the company announced on Monday.

Since 1997, GEMG has been owned by Atlantic Media’s chairman and owner David Bradley. He will continue as a board member and prominent investor for GEMG, but Goldstone will serve as the chairman of the board after the acquisition is completed.

“Partnering with GCP and the GEMG team presents an ideal opportunity for me to leverage a career of experience into a very exciting market partnership. This enables us to bring together capital, complementary skill sets and an extraordinary team in a market that is perfect for our investment strategy,” Goldstone commented.

In addition, Tom Shoop will continue to serve GEMG as its Editor-in-Chief, Connie Sayers will remain its president and Tim Hartman will stay on as the company’s CEO.

“This new partnership is going to fuel our growth and enable us to make investments in new products and strategic acquisitions, and author new groundbreaking industry partnerships, all as a fast-moving, independent company,” said Hartman.

GEMG’s four leading digital brands actively engage with more than two million federal, state, and local government executives, as well as over 200 of the largest private-sector vendor partners via editorial content, digital insights and intelligence, live and virtual events, marketing services, and proprietary research.

“GEMG has all of the qualities we look for in companies including a strong management team, a proven portfolio of leading products and services and an excellent reputation in their sector, said Scott Peters, co-founder of GCP.

“We are excited to partner with Peter Goldstone, Tim Hartman and the team to strengthen their footprint and market share in the public sector and build-out more services through organic growth and acquisitions,” Peters added.

About Government Executive Media Group

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over two million government influencers nationwide across digital content, events and offerings.