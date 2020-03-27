Mark Amtower: How LinkedIn Can Help Turn “Social Distancing” into Social Proximity, Part One

Deltek
William McCormick March 27, 2020 News

We find ourselves in uncharted waters with the majority of us working from home. Most people have worked from home in very small increments, maybe a few hours, a few days or even a week. For most it is still new.

To maintain contact with your customers, prospects, co-workers and others we interact with regularly, we need a “new normal.” Online tools have become quite sophisticated over the past several years, and there are many to choose from.

While use of these tools can help, you need to focus on LinkedIn. With over 2.1 million Feds on LinkedIn, it is the most likely place you’ll find both your current customers and prospects. You are most likely already connected to many of them, which leads me to a few simple things you can do to stay on the radar of your network.

To read Amtower’s article in full, please click here.

