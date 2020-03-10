Maryland Procurement Office Awards Jacobs $37M Contract to Support DoD HSD; Janet Schoenfeld Quoted

Jacobs has received a five-year, $37 million contract award from the Maryland Procurement Office to provide microelectronics engineering support to the Department of Defense (DoD) Hardware Solutions Division (HSD), the company announced on Tuesday.

The contract has a negotiated award value of $37 million, made up of a $7 million base award and $30 million in options over a five-year period of performance, including a 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods.

"Jacobs will provide flexible technical solutions to HSD in support of many different technology applications to be used throughout the nation," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Vice President of Mission IT and Engineering Janet Schoenfeld. "This contract is significant to defense mission solutions, where Jacobs has extensive knowledge, and will shape the next generation of innovative solutions for the DoD."

Under the contract, Jacobs will provide unconventional packaging, printed circuit board prototyping, technology development, custom device engineering and product validation and reliability solutions to the division.

"The expansion of this program validates our ability to provide industry leading program management, systems engineering and software development as well as introducing technology innovations and efficiencies resulting in increased capability and reduced cost to the government," added Schoenfeld.

Jacobs will leverage capabilities from recently acquired KeyW Corporation to perform work for DoD HSD. The company purchased KeyW Corporation in Dec. 2019. Jacobs’ acquisition of the company will support efforts to expand Jacobs’ cybersecurity and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance portfolio as well as its footprint in the intelligence community.

Steven Demetriou, chairman and CEO of Jacobs, has said that the company’s integration of KeyW is “off to a great start” as it seeks to leverage the latter’s low-Earth orbit and space intelligence offerings.

He added that the acquisition, which was completed in June, will help Jacobs support NASA ahead of the Artemis mission to the moon. “We see it as a tremendous long-term growth for the company,” noted Demetriou.

