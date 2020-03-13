Deltek
Home / News / Michael Griffin: DoD Focuses on Short-Term Activities in Long-Term Vision

Michael Griffin: DoD Focuses on Short-Term Activities in Long-Term Vision

Nichols Martin March 13, 2020 News

Michael Griffin
Michael Griffin

Michael Griffin, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said he sees quantum applications as long-term pursuits in the Department of Defense, DoD News reported Thursday.

DoD now focuses on what quantum computing and communication can do for the military in the short term, instead of going beyond what is available in resources, Griffin said to the House Armed Services Committee.

He gave examples of DoD's quantum priorities, such as quantum clocks and sensors. Quantum clocks would help troops maintain communications in environments denied of GPS, the undersecretary noted.

"These are the things that we will see in the next few years and where we are focusing a substantial amount of our effort," he stated.

About The Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.

Check Also

DoD Announced Designated “Protected Information” Under CMMC Regulations

In January, the U.S. Department of Defense released Version 1.0 of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework. By 2026, DoD plans to require CMMC certification for all defense contracts. Contractors in the defense industry supply chain will be required to develop, assess, and augment cybersecurity practices.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved