Michael Griffin: DoD Focuses on Short-Term Activities in Long-Term Vision

Michael Griffin, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said he sees quantum applications as long-term pursuits in the Department of Defense, DoD News reported Thursday.

DoD now focuses on what quantum computing and communication can do for the military in the short term, instead of going beyond what is available in resources, Griffin said to the House Armed Services Committee.

He gave examples of DoD's quantum priorities, such as quantum clocks and sensors. Quantum clocks would help troops maintain communications in environments denied of GPS, the undersecretary noted.

"These are the things that we will see in the next few years and where we are focusing a substantial amount of our effort," he stated.

About The Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.