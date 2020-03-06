Michael Griffin: DoD Seeks $484M Budget for 5G

The Department of Defense (DoD) is requesting a budget of $484 million for 5G technology efforts in fiscal year 2021, DoD News reported Thursday.

Michael Griffin, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and two-time Wash100 Award winner, revealed this information at this year's McAleese Defense Programs Conference that took place in Washington, D.C. He said the department seeks to use militarize 5G technology and protect the resulting network from threats.

"What we're trying to do with 5G is help keep DOD up to where the commercial telecom providers are eventually going to go," he said.

The undersecretary noted that part of the funds would support 5G projects at five locations including Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.