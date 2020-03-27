Deltek
Home / News / NASA Posts New Electric X-Plane Concept Images

NASA Posts New Electric X-Plane Concept Images

Nichols Martin March 27, 2020 News

NASA has unveiled concept art graphics of the space agency's all-electric, piloted X-plane designed to demonstrate quieter, environment-friendly flights.

The space agency said Thursday its X-57 Maxwell aircraft features an all-electric configuration with a high-aspect ratio wing for reduced flight drag, as seen in the images.

Maxwell also uses electric cruise motors for energy recovery at the wingtips. The aircraft will receive 12 high-lift motors and propellers to fly at standard speeds.

Images depict Maxwell in different operational phases at Edwards Air Force Base where NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center is located.

NASA's new electric X-plane may introduce boosted efficiency and lower carbon emissions to commercial flights.

Check Also

Lockheed Martin Releases Company Guidance Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak; Marillyn Hewson Quoted

Lockheed Martin has released new company guidance regulations due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and its major societal impacts, the company announced on Friday

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved