NASA Posts New Electric X-Plane Concept Images

NASA has unveiled concept art graphics of the space agency's all-electric, piloted X-plane designed to demonstrate quieter, environment-friendly flights.

The space agency said Thursday its X-57 Maxwell aircraft features an all-electric configuration with a high-aspect ratio wing for reduced flight drag, as seen in the images.

Maxwell also uses electric cruise motors for energy recovery at the wingtips. The aircraft will receive 12 high-lift motors and propellers to fly at standard speeds.

Images depict Maxwell in different operational phases at Edwards Air Force Base where NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center is located.

NASA's new electric X-plane may introduce boosted efficiency and lower carbon emissions to commercial flights.