NASA Seeks Designs for Lunar Soil Collection Drum

Nichols Martin March 24, 2020 News

NASA has launched a competition in search of a new lunar soil collection tool for a certain digging robot under development.

The Regolith Advanced Surface Systems Operations Robot or RASSOR requires a new bucket drum for storage of lunar soil, also known as regolith, the space agency said March 17.

NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate calls for the masses to submit designs for a bucket drum that is shaped to accommodate more amounts of regolith. The contest offers a total prize pool of $7K.

The agency considers the use of RASSOR units for lunar excavation efforts under the Artemis program that aims to revive manned exploration.

Interested parties may submit design proposals through April 20. NASA will select five winners. GrabCAD, a 3D model community website, serves as the contest's host.

RASSOR is under testing at Florida-based Kennedy Space Center.

