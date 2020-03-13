NASA to Launch Space Weather Instruments From Gateway Outpost; Jim Bridenstine Quoted

NASA's Gateway space outpost will field two scientific investigations to study space weather and the sun's radiation.

The agency said Thursday it has built a space weather instrument platform that will work to gather data from solar particles and solar wind to potentially augment space weather forecast capabilities.

The radiation instrument tool is developed by the European Space Agency to help astronauts trace radiation exposure around the Gateway's orbit.

Gateway is slated to orbit near the moon and house astronauts on a regular basis as part of the agency's lunar exploration efforts. NASA noted it will deploy additional payloads from the outpost in the future.

“Using the Gateway as a platform for robotic and human exploration around the Moon will help inform what we do on the lunar surface as well as prepare us for our next giant leap – human exploration of Mars,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator.

NASA is currently in talks with ESA, the Canadian Space Agency and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency to seek their support in Gateway's construction.

About The Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.