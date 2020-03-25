NAVWAR Discusses Tech Collaboration; Rear Adm. Christian Becker Quoted

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) hosted a quarterly industry day with the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium to tackle technology development efforts.

The event, which took place in San Diego, gathered experts from industry and academia for discussions on fleet technology matters such as the importance of partnerships, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Christian Becker, commander of NAVWAR, said multisector partnerships are critical to helping warfighters maintain an advantage in the modern competition of power.

“It is vital that we work together with our partners in industry and academia to outpace our adversaries in the delivery of innovative technologies and operational concepts at the ever-increasing speed of information now and in the coming decades," he said.

The IWRP Consortium helps the military procure commercially made technologies via other transaction authority awards. The consortium's next industry day will happen within this year's second quarter.