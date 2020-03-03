Navy Looks to Deploy Integrated C2 Operations Framework for Cyber Defense

The U.S. Navy plans to implement a command-and-control system framework to further develop the service’s governance of its network architecture and improve visibility in cyberspace operations, C4ISRnet reported Monday.

Manuel Hermosilla, executive director of 10th Fleet/Fleet Cyber Command, said during the WEST 2020 event in San Diego, Calif., that the Integrated Navy Operations Command and Control System will serve as a “system of systems” approach that will help drive the Navy’s digital platform transformation efforts.

Hermosilla noted that his office plans to deploy best practices in “operation system support” to better monitor network performance, implement automation and provide a holistic view of enterprise networks.

He added that the Navy intends to initially deploy INOCCS for activities under the Department of Defense Information Network as well as cyber defense operations.