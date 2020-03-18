NIST Gives Security Guidance for Virtual Meetings

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has provided security measures that organizations may use when conducting virtual meetings.

NIST advises organizations to frequently change access codes, use one-time passwords or multifactor authentication and monitor attendees for virtual meetings, Jeff Greene, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence director, said in a blog post published Wednesday.

The agency also recommends hosts to not record meetings unless necessary and disable unneeded features. Hosts may also seek input from security information for virtual meetings that involve sensitive content.

Meetings that require recordings may use encryption as an added layer of protection, Greene noted.

Organizations are adopting telework and virtual business approaches amid the coronavirus outbreak.