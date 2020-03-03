NSF’s Rebecca Spyke Keiser to Lead Agency’s Research Security in New Role

Rebecca Spyke Keiser, who leads the National Science Foundation's Office of International Science and Engineering, has been appointed to serve as NSF's chief of research security strategy and policy, a newly created role.

She will advise the NSF director on matters related to research security, the agency said Monday. NSF created Keiser's new role in an effort to better protect federal research while still pursuing an open, collaborative approach.

Keiser joined NSF in 2015 to lead her current office where she oversees international strategy across the agency and partnerships with foreign entities.

She also held policy-focused administrative roles in NASA where she served for over eight years.

"I’m gratified to see NSF serving as a leader in this area and look forward to helping us move forward," Keiser said about her appointment.