Octo Secures $50M BPA to Support USPTO IASS Business Strategy, Mission Delivery; Charlie McQuillan, Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Octo has secured a spot on the five-year, $50 million United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Intelligent Automation Innovation Support Services (IAISS) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to enhance mission delivery and business strategy, the company announced on Tuesday.

“This opportunity allows us to bring the most current research and development to USPTO while continuing to support them with core services we’ve been providing since 2014. We are excited to build on our current relationship and help move the agency forward through advanced innovation and automation,” said Octo executive vice president Charlie McQuillan.

Under the BPA, the company will provide piloting, testing and implementation of intelligent automation/artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain/distributive ledger technology, microservices, machine learning, natural language processing, robotic process automation and other emerging technologies designed to enhance mission delivery and business processes.

Octo will integrate the power of these emerging technologies to the company’s existing and new clients, including customers in commerce, health care, defense and intelligence.

“With the massive amounts of data out there, the future of agency success is in AI and other disruptive technologies. We’re really happy to support USPTO and their move to the forefront of employing these emerging technologies,” Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said.

USPTO's Office of the Chief Information Officer seeks industry support to test and implement AI, blockchain, machine learning, natural language processing and robotic process automation platforms through the BPA.

