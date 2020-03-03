OPM, NASA Collab for Future Astronaut Selection

The Office of Personnel Management and NASA have jointly produced tools designed to facilitate the formation of future astronaut rosters.

OPM said Monday it worked with the space agency to construct a new approach to assess applications of potential astronauts for the Artemis program.

"With OPM’s support putting these new tools in place for the application process, we will be able to efficiently identify the top candidates who may someday explore the Moon and Mars,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator.

The tools leverage OPM’s USA Staffing system to automate the application process. The process also uses an online assessment battery co-developed by OPM and NASA.