PAR Launches GV3.0 Commercially, Providing Raster Imagery, FMV Capabilities; Matt Cicchinelli Quoted

PAR Government Systems has re-launched its GV3.0 raster imagery and full-motion video viewing package as a commercial product to provide full-motion video (FMV) capabilities, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Commercial-off-the-shelf availability of GV3.0 is welcome news to the thousands of DoD personnel and contractors who have relied on this geospatial tool for almost 20 years,” said PAR Government President, Matt Cicchinelli. “In the federal civilian and private sectors, first-time users will be impressed with the robust image and full-motion video (FMV) viewing capabilities contained in such an affordable product.”

The new release is an enhanced version of the GV3.0 geospatial visualization tool once available only to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence and GEOINT community. GV3.0 has been integrated to view raster imagery and full-motion video typically captured by geospatial collection sensors aboard aircraft, drones and satellites.

The application will read data files common in the GIS and GEOINT communities, including the National Imagery Transmission Format (NITF) and NATO Secondary Imagery Format (NSIF). GV3.0 has been widely embraced by the U.S. Defense-Intelligence community for exploitation and analysis of remotely sensed video.

The technology will enable end-users to view and edit the KLV metadata in the video stream that is vital for location-based applications and wide-area monitoring. Deployments of GV3.0 include NGA, NATO, U.S. military branches and U.S. Coalition Forces.

Official support for the GV3.0 GOTS product ceased with Build 985 in 2015 when the government contract concluded, leaving some users with expiring licenses or post-Windows 7 system incompatibility. At the request of stakeholders, PAR Government made the decision to fund the continued development of GV3.0 as a commercial product available for purchase by end-users without restriction in the public and private sectors.

“GV3.0 customers – both first-time and long-term – will be excited by the processing speed and ease of use in the latest Build,” said Cicchinelli. “In terms of affordability and function, no other commercial package even comes close to the new GV3.0.”

