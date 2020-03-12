QTS Announces Renewable Energy Purchasing Agreement for its Newly Acquired Groningen Data Center in the Netherlands; Travis Wright Quoted

QTS Realty Trust has signed agreements to purchase renewable energy through European Guarantees of Origin to enhance the company’s energy services in its newly acquired data center in Groningen, Netherlands, QTS reported on Wednesday.

"Today's announcement is another significant step towards our goal of procuring 100% of our power from renewable energy sources by 2025," said Travis Wright, vice president of energy and sustainability, QTS.

QTS has purchased environmental attributes from Dutch wind and Nordic hydro sources. The agreements cover over 20-gigawatt hours of energy and account for 100 percent of the expected electrical load at QTS' Groningen facility. The company’s transition to renewables will transform the global energy market and accelerate the transition to a clean economy.

The Groningen facility currently has built-out capacity representing approximately 10 gross megawatts of power and 45,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. Recognized as one of the most interconnected data centers in the Netherlands market, the facility has more than 10 network providers and internet exchanges on-site, including NL-IX and Eurofiber.

The Netherlands has been named one of the top European markets for data center users due to competitive utility and operating costs, availability of renewable power resources and proximity to diverse connectivity options to other major European markets.

In addition to QTS’ Netherlands facility, the company has also committed to renewable energy procurements in cities that include Dallas, Chicago, Piscataway, NJ, and Hillsboro, OR and supports QTS' commitment to procure 100 percent of its power from renewable energy sources globally by 2025.

"Groningen is particularly important as it demonstrates our global commitment to minimizing our carbon footprint through advanced development and procurement initiatives," added Wright.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.