Robin Kelly Introduces Transparency Bill for Acting Security Officials

Robin Kelly, a member of the Oversight National Security subcommittee, has unveiled a bill to drive accountability for acting senior national security officials. The National Security Transparency Act will require acting senior national security leaders to appear regularly before Congress to maintain oversight on their respective departments, the office of Robin Kelly said Thursday.

The bill will also push acting secretaries from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, National Security Agency and CIA as well as the acting director of national intelligence to appear at Congress every 45 days prior to their confirmation by the Senate.

“Congress must hold these individuals and any Administration accountable to the highest level of oversight and transparency to protect our national security,” said Kelly.