Russell Vought to be Nominated for Full-Time OMB Leadership Post

Russell Vought, who has led the Office of Management and Budget on an acting basis since early 2019, will be nominated by President Trump to lead the agency on a full-time basis.

Vought has nearly two decades of Capitol Hill and public policy experience, the White House said Wednesday.

He previously served as policy director of the House Republican Conference and held the roles of executive and budget director of the Republican Study Committee. Earlier in his career, Vought worked as legislative assistant to Philip Gramm, a former Republican senator from Texas.

Vought submitted a legislative proposal and sought congressional approval last year to merge Office of Personnel Management functions within the General Services Administration.

He told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a May 2019 letter that merging OPM and GSA would allow federal agencies to receive "strategic and comprehensive support for their needs."