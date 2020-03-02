SAIC to Provide Systems Engineering For New Zealand Government to Improve Tsunami Buoy Network; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has received a multi-million dollar, firm-fixed contract from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet of the Government of New Zealand to provide systems engineering, integration work and deliver a regional tsunami buoy network, the company announced on Friday.

“SAIC is proud to be assisting the Government of New Zealand establish a regional tsunami buoy network to provide one of the important near real-time data sources used in their warning centers,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Defense Systems Group.

SAIC will bring over ten years of experience to the new contract. The company has a curated expertise in deep-sea sensor buoys. SAIC’s sensors will continuously record and transmit oceanic measurements for use in forecasting and alerts. The company has deployed more than 45 observational buoy systems for nation-state customers that include Australia, Chile, China, India, Japan, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand.

The tsunami warning system will include the collection and analysis of local and global earth observations such as seismic data, tide gauge data and tsunami buoy data. The warning center staff then will assess the data utilizing the latest data analysis techniques and integrate it into their state-of-the-art tsunami forecast models.

SAIC will utilize its testing program and analysis software to complete the contract. The company has deployed its systems worldwide, in some of the harshest environments on the planet. The systems have operated, unattended for years between service calls, proving the quality of SAIC’s systems.

The company has projected work to be completed by the end of 2020. When completed, New Zealand’s network will consist of 15 tsunami buoys that will provide deep-ocean assessment and reporting to monitor changes in sea level. In addition, SAIC’s engineering will include real-time ocean bottom pressure data to New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency.

“Deployment of these tsunami buoy systems in the South Pacific will further strengthen the international effort to establish a global tsunami buoy network,” added Jim Scanlon.

