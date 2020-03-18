Deltek
Home / News / Sean Connelly: CISA to Launch Pilot Programs on Zero-Trust Architecture

Sean Connelly: CISA to Launch Pilot Programs on Zero-Trust Architecture

Brenda Marie Rivers March 18, 2020 News

Sean Connelly
Sean Connelly

Sean Connelly, program manager for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Trusted Internet Connection initiative, said the agency has conducted pilot projects ahead of the TIC 3.0 policy’s rollout, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Connelly told the publication that CISA collaborated with working groups, vendors and cloud service providers to help inform the agency's plans to establish “trust zones” in government network infrastructures.

He noted that the TIC 3.0 pilot efforts are currently focused on infrastructure-based services and potential alternatives that support the zero-trust concept.

“Ideally we want to shrink that trust zone down to be as small as possible to focus on the application, to focus on identity user,” said Connelly. “But with the pilots we have right now is more focused on a larger spectrum of networks and systems.”

CISA’s TIC subcommittee plans to launch more pilots and seek proposals from agencies focused on the development of architecture risk strategies.

Check Also

Kenneth Kizer of Atlas Research: VA’s Telehealth Experience Could be Useful Against Coronavirus

Kenneth W. Kizer, chief healthcare transformation officer for Atlas Research, recently wrote an opinion piece for MilitaryTimes on Tuesday detailing the importance of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) could be as the world continues to struggle with the current COVID-19 pandemic. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved