Sen. Mark Warner Discusses Cyber Vulnerability Disclosure in Letter to DoD CIO

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. and three-time Wash100 Award winner, tackled the Department of Defense's malware security issues and value of disclosure programs in a letter to Dana Deasy, DoD's chief information officer and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

DoD experienced a botnet-based malware incident that a security researcher eventually reported under a vulnerability disclosure program, Warner wrote in a letter posted Wednesday. This vulnerability disrupted the department's web server via cryptocurrency mining on a DoD-operated cloud system.

Warner said disclosure programs vitally support federal cybersecurity and allowed for such malware discovery to be possible. The senator also said he has introduced the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act, a bipartisan, bicameral bill that aims to ensure the alignment of information technology vendors with vulnerability programs.

