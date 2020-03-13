Sen. Mark Warner: DNI, OPM Security Clearances Must Go on Amid Coronavirus

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, urged the directors of national intelligence and the Office of Personnel Management to make sure the coronavirus outbreak does not affect security clearances in the intelligence community.

The senator wrote a letter posted Wednesday to Richard Grenell and Dale Cabaniss amid concerns of the outbreak's financial effects causing security clearance delays.

Warner noted that failure to renew security clearances could lead to job losses in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. Resulting job losses would render affected personnel unable to finance needs amid the outbreak.

"This guidance should apply to any information used in an initial clearance, a periodic reinvestigation, or a continuous evaluation/vetting program," Warner advises to Grenell and Cabaniss.

Grenell recently froze hiring at his agency, CNN reported Friday.

