Sepio Secures Additional $4M Funding to Accelerate Innovation from MRV; Jacqueline LeSage Krause, Dr. Andre Knoerchen Quoted

Sepio Systems has made a relatively significant equity investment in the company to accelerate the company’s innovation and expand into new regions of the globe, the company announced on Wednesday. The addition will bring the total investment in the company to $15 million.

“Sepio’s ability to fingerprint physical devices and detect rogue behavior is attracting interest from global organizations seeking to understand what rogue devices are living in their walls and on their networks.

We look forward to working with Sepio on growing their market presence and product offering,” said Jacqueline LeSage Krause, Managing Director, Munich Re Ventures.

Sepio has also worked with Munich Re’s New Technologies and AI Underwriting team, where the company has validated Sepio’s innovative approach to rogue device mitigation to decrease the customer’s overall hardware security risk.

Sepio has partnered with customers to assess the volume, type and behavior of standard hardware devices, like keyboards, USBs and desktop boxes. The company will also provide security teams with full visibility into how these devices are behaving in real-time, leading to the ability to easily define granular device usage rules to continuously monitor and protect IT infrastructure.

“Sepio’s technology was deeply explored by our specialists and we found it superior to existing rogue device detection and mitigation techniques.” said Dr. Andre Knoerchen, Head of New Technologies and AI Underwriting, Munich Re. “This partnership is just the first step in a long and collaborative relationship where customers will benefit from Sepio’s ability to create unique and innovative solutions to secure hardware devices while being backed by Munich Re’s performance guarantee insurance.”

About Sepio Systems

Sepio is disrupting the cyber-security industry by uncovering hidden hardware attacks. Sepio Prime provides security teams with full visibility into their hardware assets and their behavior in real-time. A comprehensive policy enforcement module allows administrators to easily define granular device usage rules and continuously monitor and protect their infrastructure. Leveraging a combination of physical fingerprinting technology together with device behavior analytics, Sepio’s software-only solution offers instant detection and response to any threat or breach attempt coming from a manipulated or infected element.