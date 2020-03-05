Space Force Conducts ISR Conference Event

The U.S. Space Force hosted an event in February that sought to address various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance needs in the service branch.

The Senior Intelligence Officer Conference featured discussions on ISR unit readiness and warfighter capabilities and explored initiatives such as training and defensive cyber operations, the Space Force said Wednesday.

Col. Suzy Streeter, director of ISR at Headquarters USSF, said the military must engage together in dialogue to assist the service branch in developing space policies.

“The discussions started at this conference will continue as we determine the organizational structure and ISR missions within the USSF as space ISR professionals develop new techniques to sense, identify, attribute and share the rapidly evolving threat picture – the threat that initially spurred the establishment of the Space Force,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Roberts, operations division chief of ISR at HQ USSF.