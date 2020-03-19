Space Force Continues Efforts to Meet Congress Report’s March Deadline

The U.S. Space Force is working to finish a report to Congress detailing potential reforms to the military branch’s procurement programs ahead of the March 31 deadline, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act requires the U.S. Air Force secretary to provide an “alternative space acquisition system” to address bureaucracy concerns in procuring next-generation technologies. USAF Secretary Barbara Barrett and Gen. John Raymond, the chief of space operations, will review the Space Force report ahead of its delivery to the defense secretary and White House for approval.

Shawn Barnes, deputy principal assistant to the secretary of the Air Force for space, told the publication that the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down progress on the report which is on track to meet the deadline.

He noted that while Department of Defense personnel have been teleworking and conducting meetings by phone, some officials are still required to meet at the Pentagon for meetings that require small groups of people.

The Space Force will “continue to deliver reports on time as best we can with all things being considered,” according to Barnes.