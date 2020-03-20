Spok Holdings Appoints Christine Cournoyer to Board of Directors; Vincent Kelly Quoted

Spok Holdings has appointed Christine Cournoyer to its Board of Directors, former chairperson and CEO of N-of-One, effective immediately, the company announced on Friday.

“She is a proven leader in Healthcare IT, with a broad range of strategic, operational, financial and management experience in Software and Healthcare IT. I believe she will make meaningful and immediate contributions as we continue to introduce our new, innovative, cloud-native and integrated communication platform, Spok Go,” said Vincent Kelly, CEO of Spok.

Cournoyer has led the transformation of N-of-One from a patient concierge business to a leading molecular decision-support company. She helped develop a HIPAA compliant platform running in the cloud that scaled to interpret hundreds of thousands of molecular diagnostics tests.

“Chris understands our value proposition, market and customers, and will have invaluable insights as we develop our software as a service (SaaS) platform to drive and extend Spok’s market leadership,” added Kelly.

Cournoyer led a strategic process for N-of-One, resulting in a successful sale to QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based leading provider of Sample to Insight solutions, in 2019. Cournoyer is presently a strategic advisor to digital health companies and is on the Board of Directors of CareDx, Inc., a leading precision medicine company providing solutions for transplant patients.

Prior to N-of-One, Cournoyer was vice president of Clinical Analytics for UnitedHealth Group/Optum. In the role, she was responsible for clinical solutions in Optum and for defining the clinical decision support strategy.

She also served as president and chief operating officer (COO) for Picis, where she created solutions that bridge both revenue cycle and clinical workflow management for the high acuity operations of hospitals.

“I believe my deep experience with Software as a Service (SaaS), positions me to assist Spok as they transition to this platform. This is a very exciting time for Spok to capture the large market opportunity to deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes,” said Cournoyer.

The appointment of Cournoyer to the Spok Board of Directors is part of a focused national search instituted by the Board to find the best-qualified candidates in healthcare information technology as the company will continue to introduce its new cloud-based Spok Go platform for critical in-hospital communications.

