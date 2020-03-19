USAF to Roll Out Training Scheduler Software

The U.S. Air Force has developed a software tool designed to help airmen schedule aircraft training based on personnel and flight availabilities.

The Puckboard application produces schedule recommendations with other events and personnel qualifications taken into consideration, USAF said Wednesday.

The service branch plans to launch Puckboard with live data for training with the C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft on Friday.

Puckboard would replace an old several-day process where airmen would manually shuffle pucks to set schedule matches. The new software automates the matching process that now only takes seconds to complete.

“We are now at the beginning of a complete overhaul (of the scheduling process), starting with the current Puckboard product, that will continue to be improved until the old process is an afterthought," said Capt. Eric Robinson of the15th Wing Aloha Spark team. He also leads Pacific Air Forces' TRON agile software development effort.

Robinson said he and his team aim to help airmen refocus on training, families and the USAF mission.